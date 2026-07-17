Trump Endorses Darline Graham for South Carolina Senate Special Election

President Donald Trump is encouraging Darline Graham to run in South Carolina’s upcoming special Republican primary election and says she would have his full endorsement if she enters the race.

Trump said Friday that he urged Graham, the younger sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, to seek the Republican nomination for the Senate seat.

“During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Graham was sworn into the Senate earlier this week to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term following his death.

Because Lindsey Graham was up for reelection this year, his death will trigger a special primary election process to determine who will appear on the November ballot.

Trump praised Darline Graham’s family and said she would honor her brother’s legacy if she decides to run.

Graham’s office has not yet announced whether she will enter the special election.