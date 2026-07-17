Wall Street Closes Lower as Nasdaq Leads Market Decline on July 17

Wall Street ended the week lower Friday as a continued decline in technology and semiconductor stocks pressured the major indexes.

The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest loss of the day, falling 361.70 points, or 1.40%, to close at 25,520.24. The S&P 500 dropped 76.08 points, or 1.01%, finishing at 7,457.69, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 406.55 points, or 0.77%, ending at 52,146.42.

Investors continued to pull back from some of the market's biggest technology names, particularly semiconductor companies tied to the artificial intelligence boom. The chip sector has faced increased pressure as investors reassess whether recent gains have pushed valuations too high.

The decline extended a difficult stretch for technology stocks, with semiconductor shares facing another wave of selling as concerns grew over the outlook for AI-related investments.

Despite Friday's losses, the major indexes remain higher for the year, but investors are watching upcoming earnings reports and economic developments for signs of where markets could head next.