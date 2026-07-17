What Is a Ceasefire? Why the Term Has Become Increasingly Contested

The meaning of the word "ceasefire" has become a growing point of debate as armed conflicts continue despite agreements intended to pause hostilities.

Although the term suggests that fighting has stopped, experts say there is no universally accepted legal definition of a ceasefire. Instead, the specific terms are negotiated between the parties involved, meaning some agreements allow limited military actions while others require a complete halt to fighting.

The debate has gained renewed attention following the conflict between the United States and Iran, where military strikes continued even after a ceasefire was announced. Similar questions have also surrounded ceasefire agreements involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Gaza, where violence has persisted despite formal agreements.

Foreign policy experts say a ceasefire's effectiveness depends on the specific conditions negotiated, including how long it lasts, what military actions are prohibited, and how violations are addressed.

The United Nations notes that ceasefire agreements can vary significantly depending on the conflict and may apply to a single region or an entire war zone. Because of that flexibility, governments often disagree over whether military actions constitute violations.

Analysts say the lack of a standard definition has contributed to public confusion, with the term increasingly used to describe situations where hostilities have been reduced rather than completely stopped.

Experts argue that clearly defining the terms of ceasefire agreements—and acknowledging when they are violated—is essential to preserving the meaning and credibility of the term in international diplomacy.