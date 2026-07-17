Wreckage of Sunken Volare Boat Located in San Francisco Bay

The San Francisco Police Department has located the submerged wreckage of the Volare, the 49-foot cabin cruiser that sank in San Francisco Bay earlier this week, leaving multiple people dead and others still missing.

Using boat-mounted sonar, the SFPD Marine Unit found the vessel Friday near the area where it sank west of Alcatraz. Investigators are now using a remotely operated vehicle to assess the wreckage and determine whether it can be safely recovered.

The Volare went down Tuesday afternoon after authorities received reports of a vessel in distress about 600 feet west of Alcatraz. Emergency responders from the SFPD Marine Unit, San Francisco Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and nearby boaters rescued 16 people from the water.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a deceased dog was also recovered. The Coast Guard suspended its search Wednesday evening for the remaining missing individuals.

On Thursday, the SFPD Marine Unit recovered the body of one of the three people who had been reported missing after the sinking. Authorities continue searching for the remaining victims while investigating what caused the vessel to sink.

The San Francisco Police Department thanked its partner agencies and members of the public for their swift response and extended condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy.