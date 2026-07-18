Desert Heat Can Take a Toll on Your Car. Here's How to Avoid Costly Repairs

As millions of Americans prepare for summer road trips, local automotive experts say now is the time to make sure your vehicle is ready for the extreme heat.

At Janey Automotive in Palm Desert, mechanics have been helping Coachella Valley drivers for more than 60 years. Every summer, they see an increase in vehicles needing repairs after high temperatures put extra stress on key components.

According to technicians, some of the most common heat-related problems involve weak batteries, failing air conditioning systems, and low or deteriorating coolant. These issues can quickly lead to breakdowns, especially during long drives in the desert.

With AAA expecting tens of millions of Americans to travel by car this summer, mechanics recommend scheduling a preventative inspection before heading out on the road. They say addressing small maintenance issues early can help drivers avoid much larger repair bills later.

"If you maintain your vehicle right now, you don't spend as much," one mechanic explained. "If you let it keep going and going, then when you do have to service it, it's going to be kind of late. You're going to have to do everything at once, so then it's going to be even more expensive."

Mechanics also remind drivers that while keeping a vehicle in good condition is important, safety extends beyond the engine. Even if your air conditioning is working properly, it's never safe to leave a child or pet unattended inside a parked vehicle, where temperatures can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.