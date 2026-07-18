ICE Agents Leave Man Handcuffed at Las Vegas Airport After Confrontation With Travelers

A confrontation involving plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a Las Vegas airport is drawing attention after video showed a man left partially handcuffed on the ground as travelers questioned the officers.

The incident happened Monday at Harry Reid International Airport, where video obtained by CNN shows a man in a light blue polo shirt being held down by two ICE agents. His luggage was pushed aside and one of his shoes had fallen off during the encounter.

The agents, who were wearing plain clothes, appeared to place handcuffs on the man. As more travelers stopped to watch and question the situation, a uniformed Transportation Security Administration officer stepped in to create a barrier between the agents, the man, and the crowd.

"Back up, it's law enforcement," the TSA officer could be heard saying.

Shortly afterward, the ICE agents walked away, leaving the man and the TSA officer behind. Las Vegas police later said officers removed the handcuffs after determining there were no outstanding warrants for the man.

The Department of Homeland Security said agents stopped the arrest to "de-escalate the situation and for officer safety" after a crowd surrounded them.

The man was identified as Phu Nguyen, a 57-year-old Australian citizen born in Vietnam. DHS said Nguyen was taken into custody the following day at Los Angeles International Airport and that his visa expired in 2015. The agency said he remains in ICE custody while his immigration proceedings continue.

The incident has sparked criticism from some officials, including Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, who questioned the use of plainclothes agents and called for more information about the encounter.

The Clark County Department of Aviation said it works with federal law enforcement partners to maintain airport safety while acknowledging that incidents like this can raise questions among travelers.