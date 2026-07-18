Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, July 18, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with desert humidity and near-normal high temperatures just under 110°. More of the same for your Sunday.



You can expect additional clouds on Monday with dew points in the 50s and midday temps around 106°.



This week, the best shot of seeing a mountain thunderstorm -- and possibly a few Valley sprinkles -- will be on Thursday and Friday afternoons.



Dew points will remain in the upper-50s to around 60° into all of next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings