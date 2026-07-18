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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, July 18, 2026!

Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, July 18, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with desert humidity and near-normal high temperatures just under 110°. More of the same for your Sunday.

You can expect additional clouds on Monday with dew points in the 50s and midday temps around 106°.

This week, the best shot of seeing a mountain thunderstorm -- and possibly a few Valley sprinkles -- will be on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Dew points will remain in the upper-50s to around 60° into all of next week.

@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 18, 2026

Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, July 18, 2026!