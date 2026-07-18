Retired Savannah Police Horse Grant Begins New Mission Helping Veterans Heal

After more than a decade serving with the Savannah Police Department’s Mounted Patrol, a retired police horse named Grant is continuing his mission of service in a new role.

Grant spent 13 years patrolling the streets of downtown Savannah before an injury forced him to retire from law enforcement. Now, he is helping veterans and first responders through equine therapy at Valor Farms in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

The organization, founded by Army Ranger veteran Danny Archer, provides free equine therapy to help veterans and first responders rebuild connections, confidence, and a sense of purpose after their careers change.

Grant’s transition from police work to therapy was made possible through the support of his trainers and Valor Farms.

"As a 13-year veteran, you're going to have scrapes, bumps, things that happened to you through your service," said Shannon Dunlap, a horse trainer with the Savannah Police Department’s Mounted Patrol and Equistride Solutions.

Archer says Grant’s journey reflects the experiences of many veterans who struggle with finding a new identity after leaving a career built around service.

"At some point, you lose your network, your purpose, your identity, and everything else," Archer said.

Through working with horses, veterans and first responders can find healing without pressure to share their stories. The program focuses on building relationships and creating a supportive environment.

For those who know Grant, his retirement does not mean his service has ended.

“He’s still serving every day,” Dunlap said. “He’s just serving in a new way.”