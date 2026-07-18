Tennessee Woodturners Create Hundreds of Handmade Wig Stands for Cancer Patients

Members of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners are turning their woodworking skills into meaningful gifts for cancer patients.

The group, which shares a passion for creating art on a lathe, has made nearly 400 handmade wig stands that are being donated to patients receiving cancer treatment at TriStar Centennial Medical Center and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network.

The idea began through the American Association of Woodturners and was brought to the Tennessee chapter by member Chris Price.

Each wig stand is unique, with different shapes, colors, and designs reflecting the creativity of the person who made it. Some pieces feature traditional styles, while others have bold and colorful designs meant to match different personalities.

Sharalynn Lake, a referrals coordinator for radiation oncology, said patients are encouraged to choose a stand that feels personal to them.

"Patients get really excited about them," Lake said. "It's just a small token that goes a long way."

For the woodturners, the project is about more than creating a useful item. They hope the handmade gifts bring moments of happiness to people going through difficult treatments.

"If you're familiar with cancer and chemo, you know these people have really bad days, and they have good days," Price said. "We just want this to be something that brings a smile to your face in the morning."

The group continues creating wig stands as a way to combine craftsmanship with compassion, offering encouragement and support to cancer patients one piece of wood at a time.