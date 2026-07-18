Trump Administration Advances Permanent Fence Plan for Lafayette Square

A Trump administration proposal to install a permanent security fence around Lafayette Square outside the White House is one step closer to becoming reality.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose current members were appointed by President Donald Trump, voted to support the proposal Friday with several recommended design changes. The plan follows the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner and multiple assassination attempts against President Trump.

Under the proposal, an eight-foot-tall fence would surround Lafayette Square while allowing the park to remain open to visitors. The design includes gates that could be opened or closed depending on the security situation, along with upgrades to the park's walkways using more durable materials.

Commission members said the goal is to improve security while preserving public access and the park's longstanding role as a gathering place for demonstrations.

Visitors outside the White House expressed mixed opinions. Some said additional security is justified to protect the president, while others said they were concerned a permanent barrier could limit views of what has long been known as "the People's House." Protesters also said they intend to continue demonstrating regardless of whether the fence is installed.

One major question remains unanswered: how much the project will cost. Representatives from both the Commission of Fine Arts and the U.S. Secret Service declined to provide a cost estimate or identify how the project would be funded.

The proposal must still undergo a legal review to ensure it complies with historic preservation standards before moving forward.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced legislation that would prohibit permanent fencing around Lafayette Square, though the bill is considered unlikely to advance with Democrats in the minority.