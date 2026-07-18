Uvalde Residents Begin Cleanup After Deadly Floods Damage Homes and Property

Residents in Uvalde, Texas are beginning the difficult process of recovery after devastating flooding left parts of the community covered in debris and caused widespread damage.

Two people were killed in Texas during the flooding, which sent rivers and creeks over their banks after heavy rainfall.

In Uvalde, floodwaters damaged homes and apartments, destroying personal belongings and leaving residents searching for ways to recover. Streets were covered in mud and debris as crews worked to clean up the aftermath.

Residents described the flooding as something they had never experienced before, with some saying they lost nearly everything.

"Nothing like this has ever happened. I've never had water come in. I've never had an issue where I've lost everything," one resident said.

Others said many people were unprepared for the scale of the disaster and are now facing the challenge of replacing damaged belongings with limited resources.

The cleanup continues as city crews remove mud from roads and residents work to salvage what they can from their homes.