Virginia Teen Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Bowling Marathon

A Virginia teenager has earned a Guinness World Record after completing one of the longest bowling sessions ever recorded.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Anglin bowled continuously for 137 hours and 10 minutes, setting the new record for the longest consecutive time spent bowling.

The challenge lasted nearly six days and included more than 600 games.

During the marathon, Anglin was allowed short rest periods based on the time he spent bowling. He earned five minutes of rest for every hour on the lanes, using those breaks to sleep in short stretches of about one to two hours at a time.

Supporters gathered to cheer him on as he completed the record-setting attempt in Covington, Virginia.

Anglin's achievement now places his name in the Guinness World Records for endurance bowling.