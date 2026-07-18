World Cup Fever Peaks as Spain and Argentina Prepare for Final Showdown

The stage is officially set for the biggest match in international soccer as Spain and Argentina will square off Sunday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Before the championship match, fans were treated to one final offensive showcase in Saturday's third-place game, where England outlasted France 6-4 in a match that featured little defense and plenty of goals. Despite the loss, France's Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net twice, strengthening his lead in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot award. However, Argentina's Lionel Messi still has an opportunity to catch him if he scores twice in Sunday's final.

The championship match will kick off at noon Pacific Time from New Jersey, with pregame coverage beginning at 11 a.m.

Locally, soccer fans throughout the Coachella Valley will have the chance to experience the excitement together at a World Cup watch party at The Shops at Palm Desert. The event will feature a massive LED screen, raffles, a live DJ, and activities designed to bring the community together for the sport's biggest day.

Organizers say the World Cup has united fans across the globe, and creating a shared viewing experience locally gives supporters the chance to celebrate the tournament together in an energetic atmosphere.

With the world's attention focused on Sunday's final, soccer fans throughout the Coachella Valley are expected to pack the watch party as Spain and Argentina battle to lift the most coveted trophy in the sport.