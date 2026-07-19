32 Palm Springs Unified Students Celebrate Summer Graduation

For 32 Palm Springs Unified School District students, this summer meant a second chance at a milestone.

The district held its fourth annual summer graduation ceremony this year, giving students who fell short of completing their diploma requirements within the traditional four-year timeline the opportunity to walk the stage.

Among them was Palm Springs High School graduate Andrew Elijah Delgado, who said the moment carried a weight he never expected to feel.

"It means more than my lifetime, because my entire life I never thought I was going to graduate," Delgado said. "It was never the plan, honestly. So, to see myself in this gown now, it's kind of hilarious."

Delgado credited the district's summer program with putting him on a path he didn't think was possible.

"The summer program was brilliant. I think it was more than helpful," he said. "It got me where I am right now, man. I genuinely didn't want to get that far, but they put the recommendation out there, and now I'm here. So, nothing greater than graduating now."

Delgado plans to join the military.

Dr. Deanna Killian, PSUSD's director of secondary curriculum and instruction, oversees the district's summer program. She said the ceremony exists for students who need just a bit more time to finish their coursework.

"Summer graduation is an opportunity for students who perhaps did not complete the required high school graduation requirements in the allotted four year time," Killian said. "We had a few students that needed just a little bit of time for whatever reason, and we're so thankful and happy to offer this opportunity."

Graduates wore their own school colors and gowns during the ceremony. Vice President/Clerk Charlie Ervin, Board Member Sergio Espericuta, along with Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess, congratulated each student as they crossed the stage.

Desert Hot Springs High School graduate Leila Alexander said the day brought a mix of emotions.

"I'm feeling like a mix of emotions, because some of my family is not going to be here, but at the same time, I'm doing it for me," Alexander said. "Even though it's not the graduation for my school, like I still did it for myself… I worked hard to get to where I'm at right now."

Alexander plans to start college in August and is working toward becoming an EMT.

"I'm proud that our students persevered and decided to participate in summer graduation, but also persevere in their coursework and finish out," she said.

For Alexander, walking the stage was about proving something to herself.

"I wanted to go to college and like actually be something… I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it," Alexander said.

District leaders said summer graduation is always a choice, never a requirement. But for these 32 students, it was a chance to finish what they started.