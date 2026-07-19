Apple Music Subscription Prices Increase for Individual, Family and Student Plans

Apple Music subscribers are seeing higher monthly bills after the streaming service increased prices across several of its subscription plans.

The new pricing took effect this week and marks Apple's first Apple Music price increase since 2022. The company says the changes are the result of rising music licensing costs.

The individual Apple Music plan is increasing by $1 per month, while the family plan is going up by $3 per month. Students will also pay an additional $1 per month under the updated pricing.

Apple has not announced any changes to the features included with the service, and subscribers will continue to have access to the same music library and streaming benefits.

The latest increase comes as streaming services across the industry continue adjusting subscription prices amid rising content and licensing expenses.