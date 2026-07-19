Augustine Casino Celebrates 24th Anniversary With $300,000+ Jackpot

Augustine Casino in Coachella celebrated its 24th anniversary Friday with a life-changing jackpot for one lucky guest.

Casino officials announced that longtime local resident Peter S. won a $306,801 jackpot after placing a $3 bet on the Rampage slot machine.

Lindsay Grant with Augustine Casino said the jackpot was a fitting way to mark the casino's anniversary and highlighted the property's strong connection with its loyal customers.

Grant said many guests describe Augustine as the "Cheers" of local casinos because of its welcoming atmosphere, where staff know regular visitors by name, their favorite drinks and even their preferred slot machines.

Augustine Casino first opened in 2002 as the first modern-day business enterprise of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Casino officials say the anniversary celebration reflects more than two decades of serving the Coachella Valley while continuing to focus on a personalized experience for local guests.