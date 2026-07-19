Desert Cities Baptist Church Celebrates 50 Years of Ministry

Desert Cities Baptist Church in Palm Desert celebrated a major milestone Sunday, marking 50 years of ministry with a special anniversary service and open house.

The celebration included a commemorative video highlighting the church's history, a dedication ceremony and the ringing of the church's first bronze bell before its permanent installation. The event concluded with a community lunch for members and guests.

Pastor Cliff Reedman reflected on the church's beginnings, noting that the congregation was founded 50 years ago by the LeBron family to serve residents from across the Coachella Valley.

Reedman said the church remains committed to the same mission it started with decades ago — sharing the message of Christ and serving the community through faith and fellowship.

Palm Desert Mayor Evan Trubee also recognized the church's impact, saying places of worship help strengthen the community by providing spiritual guidance, fellowship and support for those in need.

Church leaders say Desert Cities Baptist Church has spent the past five decades serving the valley through Bible-centered teaching, community outreach and ministries designed to support local families.

As the church celebrates its golden anniversary, leaders say they look forward to continuing that mission for many years to come.