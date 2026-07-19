Dragon Sushi Rolls Out Happy Hour and All-You-Can-Eat Specials

Sushi lovers in Palm Desert have a few more reasons to visit Dragon Sushi this summer.

The restaurant has introduced a daily summer happy hour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring discounted sushi, appetizers and drinks.

Customers say the specials offer a great opportunity to sample a variety of menu items without spending as much.

For those with bigger appetites, Dragon Sushi also offers all-you-can-eat sushi every Tuesday and Wednesday, giving guests the chance to enjoy a wide selection of sushi rolls, sashimi and specialty creations.

Diners praised not only the value but also the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere and attentive service.

Restaurant staff say the new promotions are designed to make high-quality sushi more affordable during the slower summer season while introducing new customers to everything Dragon Sushi has to offer.

Whether guests are looking for a quick lunch, happy hour with friends or an all-you-can-eat sushi experience, the restaurant hopes the new specials will make fresh sushi accessible to more people throughout the Coachella Valley.