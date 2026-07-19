Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, July 19, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with dew points hovering around 60°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity around to 20%, and near-normal high temperatures up to 110°.

You can expect extra clouds on Monday with more desert humidity and midday temps around 107°.



Valley highs may move past 110° on Wednesday and Thursday under lots of sunshine with some humidity.

With additional monsoonal moisture over Eastern Southern California on Friday, we may see a few mountain thunderstorms that afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings