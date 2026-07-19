Weather
Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, July 19, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with dew points hovering around 60°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity around to 20%, and near-normal high temperatures up to 110°.
You can expect extra clouds on Monday with more desert humidity and midday temps around 107°.
Valley highs may move past 110° on Wednesday and Thursday under lots of sunshine with some humidity.
With additional monsoonal moisture over Eastern Southern California on Friday, we may see a few mountain thunderstorms that afternoon.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 18, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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