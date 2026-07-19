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Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, July 19, 2026!

Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, July 19, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with dew points hovering around 60°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity around to 20%, and near-normal high temperatures up to 110°.

You can expect extra clouds on Monday with more desert humidity and midday temps around 107°.

Valley highs may move past 110° on Wednesday and Thursday under lots of sunshine with some humidity.

With additional monsoonal moisture over Eastern Southern California on Friday, we may see a few mountain thunderstorms that afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 18, 2026

Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, July 19, 2026!