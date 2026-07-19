Palm Springs Power Capture Fourth Straight CPCL Championship

The Palm Springs Power are champions once again, extending their dynasty by capturing a fourth consecutive CPCL Championship.

The Power faced elimination after dropping Game 1 of the championship series to the Inland Valley Legends on Saturday night at California Baptist University. With their season on the line, Palm Springs responded, cruising to a 9-3 victory in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Just hours later, the decisive matchup shifted, where the Power once again rose to the occasion. In a tightly contested championship finale, Palm Springs held off the Legends for a thrilling 6-5 victory to secure the title.

The championship marks the Power's fourth straight CPCL crown, continuing one of the league's most dominant runs.