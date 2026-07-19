Spain Wins 2026 FIFA World Cup, Defeats Argentina 1-0

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a dramatic conclusion Sunday as Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 in extra time to capture its second World Cup title.

The championship-winning goal came just 38 seconds into the second half of extra time, when Ferran Torres found the back of the net to lift Spain past Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Fans erupted in celebration across Spain, including large gatherings in Madrid, where supporters watched their national team secure another historic victory. Viewer-submitted video from a watch party in Tui, Spain, also captured jubilant celebrations following the final whistle.

With the victory, Spain adds another major trophy to its growing list of international accomplishments, which includes the 2024 European Championship and the 2024 Olympic gold medal. Sunday's win marks the country's second FIFA World Cup championship.

The final was played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with President Donald Trump and several world leaders among those in attendance.

This year's tournament also made history by featuring the first-ever World Cup halftime show, with performances from Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira.

If you'd like to dive deeper, I can also break down Spain's path to the title, recap the World Cup final, or show the complete 2026 knockout bracket.