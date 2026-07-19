Wisconsin Man Loses More Than 135 Pounds and Shares His Weight Loss Journey

A Wisconsin man is sharing how a major lifestyle change helped him lose more than 135 pounds and improve his overall health.

Kenneth Johnson of La Crosse began his weight loss journey with support from Take Off Pounds Sensibly, also known as TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support program that has helped people reach their health goals since 1948.

Over 14 months, Johnson lost more than 135 pounds, earning him recognition as Wisconsin’s 2025 TOPS King — an honor given to the male TOPS member in the state who loses the most weight.

But Johnson says the recognition was never his main goal.

“I appreciate it, and I’m happy. But it was to get healthier for myself, so I can hopefully last and be able to do something with my grandkids as they grow up,” Johnson said.

Johnson credits the support of the TOPS community for helping him stay motivated. He said having people encourage him through difficult moments made a major difference.

“When you have bad times, I mean, they’re there to support you,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, the transformation has improved more than just his appearance. He said he has more energy and is able to move more easily.

“You can just move around. You feel better. I used to have four inhalers. Now, I don’t know where they are,” he said.

Johnson hopes his story encourages others to take the first step toward improving their own health.

“Don’t give up,” he said. “It takes change to make change.”