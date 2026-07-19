WWII Veteran from Desert Hot Springs celebrates 100th birthday

A century of life. A legacy of service. And a birthday celebration filled with family, friends and music.

Desert Hot Springs resident and World War II veteran Pete Behenna celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones, honoring not only an incredible milestone, but a lifetime dedicated to serving others.

Born on July 22, 1926, in Somerville, Massachusetts, Behenna discovered a love for aviation at a young age after seeing a biplane fly overhead. At just 17 years old, he wanted to enlist in the U.S. Navy, but because he was colorblind, he instead joined the Navy Seabees, where he would play a vital role supporting the Allied war effort.

During World War II, Behenna served with the 142nd Naval Construction Battalion, helping build and expand critical airfields in the Pacific, including on Samar Island in the Philippines following the Battle of Leyte Gulf. After the war ended, he was sent to China with the 32nd Special Seabee Battalion, assisting with the repatriation of Japanese and Korean personnel before returning home in 1946.

Following his military service, Behenna earned his Airframe and Powerplant license and spent 35 years working for American Airlines, helping maintain aircraft before eventually retiring to the Coachella Valley. Since moving to Desert Hot Springs in 2004, he has become a familiar face at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where he has volunteered as a docent, sharing his passion for history with thousands of visitors—especially children.

The birthday celebration featured plenty of laughter, stories and heartfelt tributes, but one surprise stole the show.

Knowing Behenna's lifelong love of music, friends presented him with a beautifully restored 1937 Wurlitzer Model 616 jukebox, complete with a new light-up kit. Before long, one of his favorite songs, FUEL" was playing as guests gathered around to celebrate the newest centenarian in the Coachella Valley.

Earlier this year, Behenna was also recognized by the Palm Springs Air Museum as one of its 2025 Voices of Valor Gala honorees, celebrating his service and contributions as a member of the Greatest Generation.

To hear more of Pete Behenna's remarkable story, along with the stories of other local World War II veterans, watch "80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley's WWII Legacy," available now on the NBC Palm Springs YouTube channel.