Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie Moved to Ojai Raptor Center for Specialized Care

Jackie, the well-known bald eagle from Big Bear, is receiving specialized treatment after being transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center.

Wildlife officials say Jackie was initially taken to the San Dimas Raptor Rescue after she was found grounded and unable to fly following an incident involving juvenile bald eagles. She was later transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center, where she is undergoing a comprehensive medical evaluation and receiving advanced veterinary care.

The center says Jackie arrived weak and vulnerable, but her condition has since stabilized. She continues to be closely monitored by veterinary staff as they assess her injuries and recovery.

Officials say updates on Jackie's condition will be shared through the Ojai Raptor Center's email list and social media channels as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, viewers of the Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle livestream continue to watch the nest, where young eagles Sunny and Luna are developing their flying skills. Wildlife observers say the eaglets remain active around the nest while Shadow has also been seen in the area.

Supporters across the country continue to follow Jackie's recovery, hoping the beloved eagle will regain her strength and eventually return to the wild.