Big Bear's Beloved Eagle Jackie Believed Injured, Now Getting Care in LA County

Jackie, the bald eagle known to thousands of viewers through the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle cam, is believed to have been injured in an attack from other bald eagles in the area.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley shared a video this week from the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation showing an eagle struggling to get out of the water. The nonprofit says it believes the eagle in the video is Jackie, based on additional videos and photos sent in by the public, though the group says it hasn't received full confirmation yet.

"We have received a good number of videos and pictures from the public and the initial rehab center and it is apparent that the rescued eagle is likely Jackie," the organization said. "She is in the best place she can be and getting the care she needs."

According to LA County Parks, the eagle was found in need of help near Big Bear Lake, and a team came together to rescue it. The San Dimas Raptor Rescue Team, part of LA County Parks, responded, safely rescued the eagle, gave it initial stabilization, and coordinated its transfer to a specialized rehabilitation facility, where the eagle is now receiving care. Friends of Big Bear Valley and San Bernardino County Fire also helped in the rescue.

LA County Parks says the eagle's identity and sex have not been confirmed, and it's asking the public to avoid speculating and to rely only on verified updates from the organizations involved. Both groups also asked people not to contact the San Dimas Raptor Rescue Team or the rehab facility directly, so their staff can focus on caring for the eagle and other animals in their care.

Friends of Big Bear Valley says it has not received any further updates but was told the rehab facility will reach out when there's more information.

NBC Palm Springs will update this story as new details come in.



