Border Patrol Seizes 32 Pounds of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop Near Indio

U.S. Border Patrol agents are reporting a major drug seizure after a traffic stop near Indio resulted in the discovery of dozens of pounds of fentanyl.

According to authorities, agents stopped a white Mercedes SUV on Interstate 10 during an enforcement operation. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, prompting a more thorough search.

Investigators say agents discovered a hidden compartment inside the dashboard containing approximately 32 pounds of fentanyl.

Officials estimate the seized narcotics have a street value of more than $200,000.

The fentanyl was confiscated, and the case remains under investigation. Authorities have not released additional information about the driver or whether any arrests have been made.

Border Patrol officials say the seizure highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt drug trafficking organizations operating throughout Southern California and prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching local communities.

Fentanyl remains one of the deadliest illicit drugs in the United States, with even small amounts posing a significant risk due to its extreme potency.