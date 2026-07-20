Coachella Valley Lakers Season Tickets Now on Sale

Basketball fans can now secure their seats at Acrisure Arena for the inaugural season of the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Season ticket memberships are officially on sale for the new NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, which will tip off its first season this November at the arena.

Season ticket packages include admission to all 24 regular-season home games, giving fans the opportunity to watch the team's first year in the Coachella Valley.

Team officials say excitement has continued to grow since the franchise was announced, with anticipation building for the club's debut season.

The 2026-27 regular-season schedule is expected to be released later this summer. Until then, fans can purchase season ticket memberships and prepare for the arrival of professional G League basketball in the desert.