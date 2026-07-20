Family of Palm Springs Road Rage Crash Victim Speaks Out as DUI Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The family of a Desert Hot Springs woman critically injured in an alleged DUI road rage crash in Palm Springs is sharing her story, hoping to prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

The family’s message comes as the Rancho Cucamonga man accused of causing the July 14 crash has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, 30-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez Roque allegedly swerved into another vehicle during a road rage incident near North Indian Canyon Drive and Olivera Street. Investigators say the impact forced that vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it crashed head-on with another car before a fourth vehicle was also involved in the chain-reaction collision.

Police say three people were hospitalized.

Gutierrez Roque was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty to charges including driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon.

One of the victims was Desert Hot Springs resident Ana Serrano, who investigators say was driving on North Indian Canyon Drive when another vehicle was pushed directly into her path.

Her son, Marco Serrano, said his family’s lives changed in an instant after receiving the phone call that Ana had been seriously injured.

Since the crash, Ana has undergone three surgeries and remains hospitalized as she continues her recovery.

Marco describes his mother as the heart of their family. A medical assistant at Eisenhower Hospital who cares for cancer patients, Ana is also a mother of six who has always been the one others turn to for support.

As she continues recovering, the Serrano family is now facing mounting medical expenses and has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the costs.

But Marco says sharing his mother’s story is about more than financial support.

He hopes it serves as a warning about the consequences of impaired driving and encourages others to make responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.

That message carries even greater significance for Marco, who says he stopped drinking alcohol three years ago. He hopes no other family has to endure the fear, uncertainty and pain his family has experienced since the crash.



