Fortune Cookies, Rock and Roll, and a Trip to the Moon, It's Your Monday Pop Quiz

Weatherman Jerry Steffen is back with a look at what's being celebrated on July 20th, and today's lineup is a fun one, mixing fortune cookies, chess, and a trip back to the moon.

First up, it's National Fortune Cookie Day. Even though most people associate the crunchy treat with Chinese restaurants across America, fortune cookies actually got their start in Japan, and were brought over by Japanese immigrants in the early 1900s.

Today also marks International Chess Day, celebrating the founding of the International Chess Federation in Paris back in 1924. So if you're looking for something to do tonight, maybe it's time to dust off the board and make a few moves.

And finally, it's Moon Day. Fifty seven years ago today, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first astronauts to set foot on the moon. If you want to check out the real thing tonight, half the moon will be illuminated before it sets around 11:30 p.m.

With two moon themed days in one, Jerry made sure to bring not one, but two moon related questions to today's Pop Quiz. Think you know your rock and roll history and your classic rom coms? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video to see how you stack up.

1) Keith John Moon was an English musician regarded as one of the greatest drummers in rock and roll history, known just as much for his manic style and eccentric, self destructive behavior. Moon was the backbeat of this band from 1964 until his untimely death in 1978. Which band was he a part of?

A) Led Zeppelin

B) The Rolling Stones

C) The Who

2) In the 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck, a character named Ronnie passionately confesses his love to Loretta. Stunned by his intensity, Loretta responds with a swift slap across his face, followed by the now iconic line, snap out of it. Cher played Loretta in the film, but who played Ronnie, the man on the receiving end of that slap?

A) Jack Nicholson

B) Nicolas Cage

C) Will Smith

Think you nailed it? Watch the video above to find out if you got both questions right, and be sure to tune in for Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz every weekday morning.



