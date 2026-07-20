Local & Community
Goo Goo Dolls Bring Summer Tour to Agua Caliente with New Music and Fan Favorites
The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their summer tour to Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, giving fans a chance to hear both new music and the band's biggest hits. Bassist Robbie Takac joined Talking with Thalia to discuss the band's latest music video for "Ocean," a track from their Summer Anthem EP, and reflected on balancing new songs with the classics fans have loved for decades.
Takac said the band has carefully crafted a setlist featuring radio favorites, newer releases, and even a few cover songs, promising an energetic, sing-along experience where fans should "expect to lose your voice."
Reflecting on the Goo Goo Dolls' four-decade career, Takac said he's most proud of keeping the band together for 40 years while building a life centered around family and creating music that has connected with audiences around the world.
The Goo Goo Dolls perform Tuesday night (7/21/26) AT 8PM at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage as part of their summer tour.
By: Thalia Hayden
July 20, 2026