Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, July 20, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under some clouds today with near-normal high temperatures around 108°. With just enough mid-level moisture in place, there remains a slight chance of a passing shower and/or a mountain thunderstorm.

The Valley with be surrounded by perimeter mountain clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with some humidity and midday highs close to 110° both afternoons.

On-shore winds will become occasionally gusty around the San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs and those wind-prone areas of the Coachella Valley during the late-afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The Valley will experience another day of desert-style humidity today and tomorrow with additional low-level moisture moving into the area later this week.



Forecast confidence is low, but there is a chance of a couple mountain t-storms on Friday afternoon. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings