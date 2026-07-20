Know Before You Go: La Quinta Paving Nears the Finish Line, Tahquitz Canyon and Frank Sinatra/Cook Wrap Up This Week

It's time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the construction projects worth planning around this week. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us in studio to walk through what's happening and where drivers should expect delays.

Construction season is picking up, Gunterson says, and the Valley has crews working across multiple cities at once.

La Quinta: Jefferson to Washington Repaving

The repaving project stretching from Jefferson Street to Washington Street in La Quinta is in its final stages, Gunterson says. Crews have finished laying the new pavement and are now working on striping, including a second coat and fresh crosswalk markings.

Once the striping is done, crews will raise utility covers to match the new road height. That's the last step before the project wraps completely.

Drivers in the area should see smoother roads soon, though some brief lane activity may continue while crews finish the utility work.

Palm Springs: Tahquitz Canyon Paving, Sunrise to Indian Canyon

Crews are repaving Tahquitz Canyon Way between Sunrise Way and Indian Canyon Drive, and Gunterson says paving work continues today. Traffic is being pushed to one side of the road while crews pave the other, so expect delays if you're driving through the corridor.

Gunterson recommends avoiding Tahquitz Canyon in this stretch and using Highway 111 or one of the nearby lateral roads instead. Crews are scheduled to finish tomorrow, though Gunterson says to give it a couple extra days before the road is fully clear.

Palm Desert: Frank Sinatra and Cook Street Utility Work

Utility crews are cutting a trench that zigzags through the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Cook Street in Palm Desert, and Gunterson says they hope to wrap up the work this week. The project involves heavy traffic control, including flaggers and temporary signals, and lane closures can get extensive depending on which leg of the intersection crews are working on.

Once the utility work is done, Gunterson says the intersection will likely get a fresh coat of pavement.

Gunterson says a few more projects are being lined up and will be covered next week.

Drive the Speed Limit, Use the Zipper Method

Gunterson's safety tip this week: drive the speed limit. The CV Sync system times traffic signals based on posted speeds, so sticking to the limit helps traffic move the way it's designed to.

For lane closures, Gunterson recommends the zipper method, taking turns merging one at a time instead of cutting in early. It keeps traffic moving and cuts down on the road rage that comes with people jumping the line.

Slow down, put the phone down, and stay patient out there. For live updates on Valley traffic, visit CV Sync.



