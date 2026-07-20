Local Collaboration Brews Up New Espresso Martini in Palm Desert

Two Palm Desert businesses are teaming up to help each other thrive during the slower summer months.

Haystack Coffee and Kitchen 86 have partnered to create the Haystack No. 86, an espresso martini made with Haystack's signature cold brew coffee.

Haystack owner Elena Espinoza says the collaboration introduces her coffee to new customers while giving both businesses an opportunity to support one another during the off-season, when fewer visitors are in the Coachella Valley.

The partnership was organized by the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce, which says collaborations like this encourage local businesses to share customers and strengthen the local economy.

Chamber leaders say when businesses promote one another, everyone benefits by increasing visibility and encouraging residents to discover new local favorites.

Customers say they enjoy seeing local businesses work together and believe partnerships like this help strengthen the community.

Kitchen 86 plans to serve the Haystack No. 86 through the end of the month, with the possibility of adding the cocktail to its permanent menu if demand remains strong.

The Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce says more local business collaborations are already in the works as it continues connecting businesses with new customers throughout the valley.