Marvel Releases First Trailer for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans are getting their first look at one of the studio's most anticipated films.

Marvel Studios has released the debut trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr. in his new role as the iconic villain Doctor Doom.

The trailer centers on Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who warns Earth's mightiest heroes about the growing threat Doom poses to the entire multiverse.

One of the trailer's biggest moments shows the masked Doctor Doom confronting Thor and effortlessly stopping the God of Thunder in his tracks.

The upcoming blockbuster features an all-star ensemble cast and marks a major new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, just ahead of the Christmas holiday.