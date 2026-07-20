Mid-year Reset Can Help Refocus Your Goals for 2026

If your New Year's resolutions have taken a back seat, you're not alone.

With 2026 already more than halfway over, author and leadership coach Greg Vanourek says now is the ideal time to pause, reflect and reset your personal goals.

Vanourek says many people are feeling overwhelmed by rapid changes, including advances in artificial intelligence, workplace demands and an uncertain job market. Rather than letting stress dictate your direction, he encourages taking time to evaluate what's working—and what isn't.

He recommends looking beyond checklists and measuring progress by identifying patterns in your life, recognizing where you're thriving and where you may be settling or drifting away from your priorities.

Vanourek also warns against common obstacles such as negative self-talk, dwelling on the past or worrying too much about the future.

Instead of creating an overwhelming list of goals, he suggests finding a quiet place to reflect, focusing on the areas that give you energy, identifying what drains it and committing to one meaningful change.

His advice: don't strive for perfection. The goal is to reconnect with what matters most and take the next step toward living with greater purpose during the second half of the year.