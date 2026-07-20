Palm Springs Animal Shelter Seeking Linen Donations

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is asking the community to lend a helping hand by donating a few much-needed items.

Shelter staff are currently seeking flat sheets of any size and bath towels to help care for the animals in their facility.

Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours or placed in the donation bin located outside the shelter at 4575 E. Mesquite Avenue.

Officials say they are not accepting pillows, comforters, fitted sheets or blankets at this time.

The shelter says every donation helps provide a cleaner, more comfortable environment for the animals as they wait to find their forever homes.