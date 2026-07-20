Palm Springs Committee Approves Plans for New Self-Storage Facility

The Palm Springs Architectural Review Committee has unanimously approved plans for a new self-storage facility on North Farrell Drive.

The project calls for the construction of a more than 92,000-square-foot storage complex on a vacant 4.2-acre site along North Farrell Drive.

The approval came during the committee's third and final design review. Before granting approval, committee members required one final modification to ensure the building's four corners feature a consistent architectural design.

The developer agreed to make the requested change during the meeting.

The project has undergone several revisions throughout the review process, including the removal of design elements that drew criticism from committee members and the addition of more landscaping and screening along Farrell Drive to improve the facility's appearance from the street.

With the Architectural Review Committee's approval, the project can now move forward through the city's remaining development and permitting process.