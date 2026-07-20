Plaza Theatre Set to Honor "Fabulous Palm Springs Follies" With One-Night Tribute Show

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is celebrating its 90th year with a tribute to one of its most iconic acts. "Still Kicking: Celebrating the Legacy of the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies" will take the stage Monday, December 14, honoring the variety show that ran at the theatre for 23 seasons before closing in May 2014.

The Follies was known for dancers and entertainers ranging from 55 to 84 years old, drawing audiences from around the world and helping make the Plaza Theatre one of Palm Springs' defining cultural spots. The tribute will include a screening of the Academy Award nominated documentary "Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies," along with new live performances from former Follies cast members, guest artists, and local entertainers.

The lineup includes singer and actress Susan Anton, Emmy winner Donna Mills, best known for playing Abby Cunningham on "Knots Landing," two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion Kym Johnson, actress and former Follies headliner Trina Parks, and former Follies soloist Marcia Harp.

Tickets range from $50 to $125 and go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. through the Plaza Theatre's website. All proceeds support the Plaza Theatre Foundation's ongoing operations and programming. Additional events tied to the theatre's 90th anniversary will be announced later this year.

