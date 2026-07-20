Registration Opens for 20th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk

The countdown is underway for a major milestone in the Coachella Valley.

The 20th annual Paint El Paseo Pink fundraiser will take place October 10, and organizers are encouraging the community to register and begin forming teams now.

Each year, thousands of cancer survivors, supporters, families and local businesses gather along El Paseo to raise money for the Desert Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance and support services to local cancer patients.

Organizers expect another strong turnout as the event celebrates two decades of bringing the community together in support of those affected by cancer.

Registration is now open, giving participants plenty of time to sign up, build teams and prepare for one of the Coachella Valley's largest and most recognizable community events.