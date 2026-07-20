Two Local Law Enforcement Agencies Awarded State DUI Prevention Grants

Two Coachella Valley law enforcement agencies are receiving state funding to help combat impaired driving.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Indio Police Department were awarded grants through a statewide program funded by Proposition 64 Cannabis Tax Revenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Indio is one of 12 agencies selected to receive an education grant, which will support community outreach and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Riverside County Public Health also received an education grant as part of the statewide initiative.

Meanwhile, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office was awarded an enforcement grant to enhance DUI patrols, provide additional officer training and strengthen efforts to identify drug-impaired drivers.

State officials say the grants are intended to improve public safety by reducing impaired driving through a combination of education, prevention and targeted enforcement efforts.