U.S. Identifies Two Soldiers Killed in Iranian Attack in Jordan, Search Continues for Third

The U.S. military has identified two American soldiers killed in an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan on Friday. First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas, died in the strike.

A third service member has been missing since the attack. The military said Sunday it recovered remains during the search and is now working to identify them.

The attack came during the ninth straight night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military targets. President Trump addressed the losses directly, saying, "We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the probably three, it's probably three as opposed to two, great patriots."

Separately, U.S. Central Command said another American service member was killed Saturday in Iraq during a controlled detonation of ordnance from a downed Iranian drone that hadn't initially exploded. At least 17 service members have died since the war began nearly five months ago.

Trump acknowledged the conflict has turned into a bigger job than he first told the public to expect. "What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday night the U.S. is still open to negotiating with Iran, though he believes the country is internally divided. "They continue to send signals that they want to talk, that they want to negotiate," Rubio said. "But their behavior is what we're responding to, and their behavior is they're launching missiles and drones against ships, including tonight." Rubio said the U.S. will keep responding as long as Iran keeps trying to control the Strait of Hormuz.



