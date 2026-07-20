Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Welcome Fourth Child

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child.

In a statement, Vance wrote, "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

Usha Vance is the first second lady since the 1870s to give birth while her husband is serving as vice president. The couple's three other children, two boys and a girl, are 4, 6, and 9 years old.

The news comes as the vice president and second lady are considering leasing a home in Middleburg, Virginia, separate from the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The Secret Service is planning to provide additional security for the rural property.

A couple of notes before this goes out: the script doesn't give a source for the Middleburg house detail or say whether that's confirmed or still speculative, so you may want to double check that before publishing. Also let me know if you want me to trim the Middleburg/Secret Service paragraph since it's a bit tangential to the birth announcement itself.



