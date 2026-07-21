73-Year-Old La Quinta Man Identified in Fatal Crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in La Quinta.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says 73-year-old James Merriman of La Quinta was driving alone Monday morning when his vehicle crashed into a palm tree near the intersection of Madison Street and Andalusia.

Merriman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.