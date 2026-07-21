Alaska Airlines to Resume Seasonal Nonstop Flights Between Palm Springs and Santa Rosa

Alaska Airlines is set to resume seasonal nonstop service between Palm Springs and Santa Rosa later this year.

The route between Palm Springs International Airport and Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport will restart on Sept. 10 and continue through April 25, 2027.

Flights will operate five days a week, Thursdays through Mondays, aboard Alaska Airlines' 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

Airport officials say the seasonal service is returning earlier than it did last year following strong traveler demand and the success of the airline's previous seasonal schedule.

The nonstop route provides Coachella Valley travelers with direct access to California's Sonoma County wine country while offering North Bay residents a convenient connection to the desert during the fall, winter and spring travel seasons.

Officials say the expanded schedule reflects continued growth in passenger demand at Palm Springs International Airport and strengthens travel options for both leisure and business travelers.