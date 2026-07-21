An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, July 21, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will experience near-normal high temperatures today, but excessive heat is on-the-way.

The Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with dew points in the 50s, varying levels of relative humidity and highs around 108°.

Beginning Wednesday -- as an upper-level high repositions itself over the Southwest -- Valley temps will move past 110°.

An Extreme Heat Watch -- which will soon be elevated to Extreme Heat Warning status -- has been posted for a large area of Southern California between Wednesday into early next week.

Midday highs in the Valley will hover in the middle one-teens each afternoon from Thursday into Monday. For each of those days, dew points will hang around 60°.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings