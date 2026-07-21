Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For Seventh Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the seventh consecutive day,

increasing 3.2 cents to $5.436.



The average price has risen 20.1 cents over the past seven days,

including 1.8 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 3.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.099 more

than one year ago.



The average price has increased 88.5 cents since the start of the

joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price also rose for the seventh consecutive day,

increasing 1.6 cents to $4.019, one day after topping the $4 mark for the first

time since June 17th with an increase of a half-cent.



The national average price has risen 16 cents over the past seven

days. It is 8.1 cents more than one month ago and 87.8 cents higher than one

year ago. It has increased $1.037 since the attack on Iran.



``Average gasoline prices rose in nearly every state for the second

straight week,'' Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which

provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said

in a statement Monday.



``While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets,

the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global

refining capacity -- the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained

supply picture.''



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