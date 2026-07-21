Blythe Secures $4.6M Grant to Improve Water Quality

BLYTHE (CNS) - The city of Blythe received a $4.6 million grant from

the California State Water Resources Control Board to improve water quality

after elevated levels of manganese were found in a well.



``This funding reflects our commitment to protecting public health and

maintaining reliable water service for our residents,'' Interim City

Manager Mallory Crecelius said in a statement.



According to the city's consumer confidence report, the city routinely

tests the drinking water quality as mandated by state and federal

regulations, with the city utilizing seven wells that supply water to

residents.



In 2023, officials found elevated levels of manganese at the Hidden

Beaches Water System, a municipal water utility that services Hidden Beaches

Resort, portions of Colorado River Road and Hidden Beaches Estates. The Hidden

Beaches Water System has a well located south of the resort.



According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry,

manganese is a critical mineral essential to staying healthy through

consumption of food and water. However, exposure to high levels of manganese

can cause neurological and nervous system damage.



City officials applied for state financial assistance through the

Office of Drinking Water the following year.



With the grant funding, the Hidden Beaches Water Quality project will

involve removing manganese and iron from the water supply, construction of a

new drinking water well, replacing the existing water storage tank,

installation of new treatment and filtration equipment and improving water

quality, system reliability for residents.



The project is scheduled to be completed by January 2028.



Mayor Joseph DeConinck said the project ``will improve water quality

and help ensure residents continue to receive drinking water service for years

to come.''



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