Local & Community
Blythe Secures $4.6M Grant to Improve Water Quality
BLYTHE (CNS) - The city of Blythe received a $4.6 million grant from
the California State Water Resources Control Board to improve water quality
after elevated levels of manganese were found in a well.
``This funding reflects our commitment to protecting public health and
maintaining reliable water service for our residents,'' Interim City
Manager Mallory Crecelius said in a statement.
According to the city's consumer confidence report, the city routinely
tests the drinking water quality as mandated by state and federal
regulations, with the city utilizing seven wells that supply water to
residents.
In 2023, officials found elevated levels of manganese at the Hidden
Beaches Water System, a municipal water utility that services Hidden Beaches
Resort, portions of Colorado River Road and Hidden Beaches Estates. The Hidden
Beaches Water System has a well located south of the resort.
According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry,
manganese is a critical mineral essential to staying healthy through
consumption of food and water. However, exposure to high levels of manganese
can cause neurological and nervous system damage.
City officials applied for state financial assistance through the
Office of Drinking Water the following year.
With the grant funding, the Hidden Beaches Water Quality project will
involve removing manganese and iron from the water supply, construction of a
new drinking water well, replacing the existing water storage tank,
installation of new treatment and filtration equipment and improving water
quality, system reliability for residents.
The project is scheduled to be completed by January 2028.
Mayor Joseph DeConinck said the project ``will improve water quality
and help ensure residents continue to receive drinking water service for years
to come.''
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
July 21, 2026