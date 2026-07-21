Cal Fire Deploys Rapid Response Strategy to Stop Northern California Wildfires Before They Grow

Cal Fire Focuses on Rapid Response to Stop Northern California Wildfires

As wildfires continue to threaten communities across Northern California, Cal Fire says its strategy is focused on responding quickly and aggressively to prevent small fires from becoming major disasters.

The agency says its goal is simple: attack fires early, overwhelm them with resources, and stop their spread as quickly as possible.

“The smaller we can stop it, the better,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Robert Foxworthy. “If we throw large amounts of resources and we're able to stop it at one acre or less, that is good.”

Cal Fire Aircraft Ready Within 20 Minutes

At McClellan Air Base in Northern California, Cal Fire crews prepare aircraft used to fight fires from the air, including dropping fire retardant to slow the spread of flames.

The agency strategically positions aircraft across the state to ensure a quick response when new fires start.

“They make it anywhere in the state within 20 minutes of dispatch,” Foxworthy said.

Cal Fire said that rapid response was recently demonstrated during the Miners Fire in El Dorado County, where aircraft were dispatched quickly to help contain the flames.

Residents reported seeing Cal Fire aircraft attack the fire from above within roughly 15 minutes.

Thousands of Fires Responded to Each Year

Cal Fire responded to approximately 8,000 fires last year, according to the agency.

Officials say many of those fires never become major incidents because crews are able to quickly deploy firefighters, equipment, and aircraft before flames spread.

“Most folks only know a few of the largest ones that occur,” Foxworthy said, explaining that resources are sent to fire starts across the state to prevent them from growing.

Residents Urged to Follow Evacuation Orders

Cal Fire is reminding residents to pay attention to evacuation warnings and orders during wildfire events.

Officials say following evacuation guidance helps firefighters focus on containing fires and protecting communities without delays caused by people remaining in dangerous areas.

With California’s wildfire season continuing, Cal Fire says early detection, rapid deployment, and aggressive initial attacks remain key parts of its strategy to protect lives and property.