Cathedral City Construction Project to Improve Pedestrian Safety at 30th Avenue and San Eljay Avenue

Construction is set to begin this week at the intersection of 30th Avenue and San Eljay Avenue in Cathedral City as part of a pedestrian safety improvement project.

Work is scheduled from Wednesday through Tuesday, July 28, with crews operating from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project will include several upgrades designed to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers, including new LED safety lighting, ADA-compliant curb ramps and updated pavement markings.

City officials say drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and possible traffic delays while construction is underway.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, remain alert in the work zone and use alternate routes when possible to help reduce congestion.

Officials say the improvements are part of ongoing efforts to enhance pedestrian infrastructure and create safer crossings throughout Cathedral City.