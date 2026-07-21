City of Indio Encourages Residents to Use MyIndio App

The City of Indio is encouraging residents to take advantage of a convenient tool for reporting neighborhood concerns.

The MyIndio mobile app allows users to report issues such as graffiti, potholes, illegal dumping, streetlight outages, code violations, and other maintenance requests directly from their smartphones. You can buy it from your phone's app store.

Residents can also use the app to track the status of their reports and receive updates as requests are addressed.

City officials say the app is designed to make it easier for residents to communicate with the city and help keep neighborhoods clean and safe.